Deputies responding to scene after armed robbery at Tractor Supply
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are responding to a scene after an armed robbery on Clemson Boulevard, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Tractor Supply at about 6 p.m.
They say upon arrival, they were informed that a suspect entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money from the store.
Deputies said the suspect fled the scene on a white and black motorcycle away from the area.
There were no injuries during this incident and an investigation is ongoing.
