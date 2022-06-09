Advertisement

Deputies responding to scene after armed robbery at Tractor Supply

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are responding to a scene after an armed robbery on Clemson Boulevard, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Tractor Supply at about 6 p.m.

They say upon arrival, they were informed that a suspect entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money from the store.

Deputies said the suspect fled the scene on a white and black motorcycle away from the area.

There were no injuries during this incident and an investigation is ongoing.

