Deputies searching for man who assaulted firefighter, interfered with scene

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who interfered with a fire call back in May.

According to deputies, the Glassy Mountain Fire Department responded to a reported fire on Oak Grove Road on May 23. They say a black Dodge Ram pickup truck blocked the path of a responding fire truck trying to get to the scene.

Deputies say once the truck arrived at the scene, the driver of the pickup assaulted the firefighter operating the vehicle and then fled the scene.

The man is described as a white man in his 60s with a long beard, standing about five-foot-ten inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

If anyone has information about this scene contact Capt. Patrick Donohue at 864-467-5479 or Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.

