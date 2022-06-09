Advertisement

Deputies searching for man who assaulted firefighter, interfered with scene

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who interfered with a fire call back in May.

According to deputies, the Glassy Mountain Fire Department responded to a reported fire on Oak Grove Road on May 23. They say a black Dodge Ram pickup truck blocked the path of a responding fire truck trying to get to the scene.

Deputies say once the truck arrived at the scene, the driver of the pickup assaulted the firefighter operating the vehicle and then fled the scene.

The man is described as a white man in his 60s with a long beard, standing about five-foot-ten inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

If anyone has information about this scene contact Capt. Patrick Donohue at 864-467-5479 or Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Armed robbery
Deputies responding to scene after armed robbery at Tractor Supply
Potholes on Old Easley Bridge Road, in Greenville.
GETTING ANSWERS: Old Easley Bridge Road
Caleb Emmanuel Pietras, 17
Teen arrested after shooting high school grad in Upstate neighborhood, deputies say
Nathaniel Johnson was killed in a shooting in Spartanburg County.
Recent high school grad killed in shooting