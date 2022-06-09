Greenville County Schools hold job fair, raise bus driver pay to $19/hour

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools are in need of bus drivers and they’re holding a job fair for people interested in working in district transportation.

The job fair is for bus drivers and bus aides, both of which are positions that will see increased starting pay in July.

Bus driver pay moves from $16.57-$20.23 per hour to $19.00-$21.26 per hour

Bus aide pay will go from $12.93-$16.07 to $15.06-$16.56 per hour

The job fair is Tuesday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Golden Strip Career Center on East Butler Road.

