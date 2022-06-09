Advertisement

Greenville County Schools hold job fair, raise bus driver pay to $19/hour

School Bus
School Bus(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools are in need of bus drivers and they’re holding a job fair for people interested in working in district transportation.

The job fair is for bus drivers and bus aides, both of which are positions that will see increased starting pay in July.

  • Bus driver pay moves from $16.57-$20.23 per hour to $19.00-$21.26 per hour
  • Bus aide pay will go from $12.93-$16.07 to $15.06-$16.56 per hour

The job fair is Tuesday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Golden Strip Career Center on East Butler Road.

