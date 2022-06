HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a a young girl who was reported missing while walking her dog has been found safe.

Amelia Hensley, 11, left her home on Carolina Drive near Brevard Road around 10:30 a.m.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Hensley was located.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.