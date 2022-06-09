Advertisement

No. 1 North Greenville continues College World Series run tonight

North Greenville's baseball team celebrates advancing to the D-II College World Series for the first time in program history.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Greenville Crusaders will face West Chester on Thursday night in the semifinal for the DII baseball championship.

Only four teams remain in the running for the DII College World Series.

Top-seeded NGU will face No. 8 West Chester at 6 p.m. in Cary, North Carolina.

No. 2 Point Loma plays No. 6 Rollins at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

If North Greenville and Point Loma win their games, they’re set to face off in the final series of the season. If either loses, it will force an elimination game on Friday.

READ MORE: North Greenville’s John Michael Faile makes incredible return

