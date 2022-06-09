No. 1 North Greenville continues College World Series run tonight

CARY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Greenville Crusaders will face West Chester on Thursday night in the semifinal for the DII baseball championship.

Only four teams remain in the running for the DII College World Series.

Top-seeded NGU will face No. 8 West Chester at 6 p.m. in Cary, North Carolina.

No. 2 Point Loma plays No. 6 Rollins at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

If North Greenville and Point Loma win their games, they’re set to face off in the final series of the season. If either loses, it will force an elimination game on Friday.

