No. 1 North Greenville wins the D-II College World Series Championship
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
CARY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Greenville Crusaders have won the D-11 College World Series for the first time in the program’s history after beating Point Loma 5 to 3 on Friday.
HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! 🏆— Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) June 11, 2022
North Greenville (@NGUBaseball) has won the D-II College World Series. It’s the first time the Crusaders have ever won a National Championship. #ForTheVille pic.twitter.com/Ezcj8pj78s
The Championship Game was originally meant to be played on Saturday, however forecasted inclement weather on that day forced the game to be changed to Friday.
For a full look at the D-II World Series bracket, click here.
READ MORE: North Greenville’s John Michael Faile makes incredible return
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.