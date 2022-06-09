No. 1 North Greenville wins the D-II College World Series Championship

CARY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Greenville Crusaders have won the D-11 College World Series for the first time in the program’s history after beating Point Loma 5 to 3 on Friday.

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! 🏆



North Greenville (@NGUBaseball) has won the D-II College World Series. It’s the first time the Crusaders have ever won a National Championship. #ForTheVille pic.twitter.com/Ezcj8pj78s — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) June 11, 2022

The Championship Game was originally meant to be played on Saturday, however forecasted inclement weather on that day forced the game to be changed to Friday.

Autoplay Caption

For a full look at the D-II World Series bracket, click here.

READ MORE: North Greenville’s John Michael Faile makes incredible return

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.