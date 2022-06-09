Advertisement

No. 1 North Greenville wins the D-II College World Series Championship

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
CARY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Greenville Crusaders have won the D-11 College World Series for the first time in the program’s history after beating Point Loma 5 to 3 on Friday.

The Championship Game was originally meant to be played on Saturday, however forecasted inclement weather on that day forced the game to be changed to Friday.

For a full look at the D-II World Series bracket, click here.

READ MORE: North Greenville’s John Michael Faile makes incredible return

