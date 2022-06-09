Pleasant Friday ahead of showers early Saturday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dry and pleasant to end the week, then we’ll have to deal with a few showers to start the weekend.

Friday will start cool in the 50s to low 60s, so enjoy a more refreshing morning walk perhaps! Through the day sunshine will dominate with highs in the low to mid 80s. This is normal for this time of year.

Friday night showers and a few storms move in with a quick moving system. Severe threat is low thankfully, but some rain showers could linger into early Saturday. The day on Saturday should slowly bring sunshine and warmth with highs in the low to upper 80s. More dry weather is in store for Sunday.

A mini-heat wave is ahead for next week, as a ridge of high pressure settles over the area. This will limit storm chances the first half of the week, and also bring soaring temps. Highs will be in the upper 80s for the mountains and mid 90s in the Upstate!

