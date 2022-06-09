Popular Taylors restaurant Open Hearth to close its doors after 60+ years

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate staple is closing its doors after 63 years of service to the community. The Open Hearth restaurant in Taylors welcomed its first customers in 1959 and never looked back.

But their owners now say--it’s finally time to slow down.

“Since the announcement, we’ve just been overwhelmed with guests trying to come in,” said owner Jimmy Melehes. “It’s sad for us, because we’re going to miss our customers no doubt about it, but it’s a blessing for us because I’ve been here 50 years.”

Jimmy says their closing date on June 30th will a a very bittersweet one.

“All the celebrations. The birthdays, anniversaries, mother’s days, father’s days, graduations. We’ve done it all,” he told FOX Carolina.

“Our success has been our family being here to greet our customers at the door all these years,” he added. “And we’ve got such great customers who know us, and we know them. We thank them so much.”

The son of Greek parents Mike and Tula Melehes, one could say Jimmy was always destined to work in the restaurant business.

His father established his first restaurant in the late 1940s on Pendleton Street in Greenville, before they moved the family-owned establishment to what became the Wade Hampton area

“We are owners and operators,” said Jimmy’s wife and co-owner Paula Starr Melehes. “We’re here every night.”

Paula Starr says it’s been a labor of love. And customers three and four generations over have passed that love down to one another, over the restaurant’s white tablecloths, charcoal open-air grill, and romantically lit booths that offer that hard-to-describe timeless feeling.

“We just have a great customer base that we call our friends,” Paula Starr said. “And we’re lucky.”

“This was the first fine restaurant I’d ever been to when I was 14 years old, and it is still the finest restaurant,” said Margaret Durham, long time customer and friend of the Melehes family. “And I’m a lot older than 14, but we won’t get into that!” she added, laughing. “They’ve just been such great friends.”

Margaret and her husband Jimmy say that friendship is something that’s hard to find in a restaurant nowadays. They say the memories made at Open Hearth are the Melehes’ legacy; one that will stand the test of time for whatever the future holds.

“It’s such a great place!” exclaimed Jimmy Durham. “We’ve been coming here for decades. And they’ve earned the right to retire, but we’ll hate to see it! We’re gonna miss them a lot.”

