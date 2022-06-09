SC Festival of Flowers showcases gardening, cultural events in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The annual South Carolina Festival of Flowers is set to draw crowds into Greenwood for a “blooming good time” this weekend.

The weekend promotes tourism in Greenwood County with an array of gardening and cultural events.

Nearly 50 topiaries have been designed around Uptown Greenwood for the 15th year of the topiary tour.

Click here for the full list of events during the Festival of Flowers main weekend, which begins June 10.

You can also get a live preview Friday morning on FOX Carolina’s The Morning News.

For all you early risers,🌞 we’ll be on-air in the morn (Friday) with Grace Runkel of @foxcarolinanews starting at 6:30 am 🥳 Tune-in 🎥 #SCFOF2022 #AnniversaryCelebrations pic.twitter.com/M1xKxRzujj — SCFestivalofFlowers (@SCFOF) June 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.