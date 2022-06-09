Advertisement

Truck crashes into house in Greenville County

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement was called to a home in Greenville County after a car crashed inside of it Wednesday night.

The crash happened at 11:13 p.m. on Geer Highway near US 276, according to troopers.

We’re told there were no injuries.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned for further.

