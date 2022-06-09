Truck crashes into house in Greenville County
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement was called to a home in Greenville County after a car crashed inside of it Wednesday night.
The crash happened at 11:13 p.m. on Geer Highway near US 276, according to troopers.
We’re told there were no injuries.
This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned for further.
MORE NEWS: Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike, troopers say
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.