Vets warn sticks could be very harmful to your dog

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Listen up, dog owners!

You may think the image of our 4-legged friends playing fetch with a stick is as old as time, but did you know sticks can actually be harmful to your best friend?

Local vets are working to raise awareness about this issue, which they say many owners are unaware of and surprised to hear.

Especially now that it’s nearly summer, vets say you and your dog will likely be out and about a lot more, so it’s important to keep an eye on your pet to make sure they steer clear of those sticks and play with safer toys instead.

FOX Carolina spoke Wednesday with animal doctors over at Oasis Hospital and Urgent Care in Mauldin, who told us they’ve seen their fair share of stick-related injuries. They say sticks can easily splinter and break apart in a dog’s mouth, causing everything from bad scraped to larger jagged pieces being ingested.

When that happens, injuries to the mouth and/or stomach, even stomach punctures and lacerations, which can cause septic shock and be fatal, can happen.

And while not all fetches result in a trip to the animal emergency hospital, vets say that avoiding them altogether is best as head outside to exercise and have fun.

“Personally I would recommend rubber toys that are easily chewed on and aren’t harmful or sharp,” said Dr. Trevor Mccraw, a vet with Oasis. “One of the things people really don’t think about a lot is: their dog might’ve been playing with a stick earlier, and he doesn’t want to eat, doesn’t want you to come near his mouth. Sometimes it can get lodged between their teeth, which causes a lot of pain and infection,” he added.

“My dogs will destroy some sticks if I’m not careful,” said owner of 2 dogs Savannah Bradley. “We definitely have a very wooded backyard.”

Bradley owns Off the Chain, a dog park and bar in Mauldin. She says their crowds get large on the weekends, and that they try to avoid a sticks or anything that could harm the dogs there to have fun--while their humans take a load off.

She says the more people who know about this the better.

Dogs with stick injuries can show signs either immediately or weeks to months following the initial injury. Symptoms you should look for as an owner include blood-tinged saliva or stool, pain, vomiting, reluctance to eat or drink, lethargy, and swelling of face, neck, or body.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.