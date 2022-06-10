Burial service for unclaimed remains held in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A burial service for those who passed away and remain unclaimed is set to happen Friday, according to Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns

Burns says there are 137 people that will be honored in the indigent burial service. Indigent bodies are people who were unclaimed at the coroner’s office or their families were unable to afford funeral arrangements.

The coroner’s office says they made every effort to contact families to receive their loved ones’ remains but now the county’s current indigent cemetery is at capacity.

The burial service will be held on June 10 at the Civic Center Recycling Center located at 590 Woodcrest Drive at 10 a.m.

“It’s important to have a place to be laid to rest with dignity and respect,” said Burns in a news release. “It is equally important to have a place to visit and to know that your loved one was provided a final resting place.”

