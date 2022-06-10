Deputies charge father, son for drug dealing while out on bond

NEBO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit charged a father and son for dealing drugs while they were out on bond.

Deputies said on June 3, multiple agencies raided the father and son’s home. A search turned up a trafficking amount of meth and two guns. We’re told both men were out on bond following a raid on their house by the Sheriff’s Office in Sept. of 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office said the father, Charles Robert Brown Sr., 56, and son, Cody Thomas Brown, 27, were both charged with the following:

Trafficking in meth

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver meth

Possession of meth

Maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance

Both men were given a $240,000 secured bond.

