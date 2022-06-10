Advertisement

Deputies searching for a runaway teen in Cherokee Co.

Victor Calderon, 16
Victor Calderon, 16(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen in Cherokee County.

According to deputies, 16-year-old Victor Calderon was reported missing on April 20 after getting in an argument with his father.

They say he is five-feet-seven inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be staying with an adult figure, deputies say.

They say foul play is not suspected at this time.

If anyone who knows his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

