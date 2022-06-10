Advertisement

DHEC urges masking, vaccinations as COVID-19 cases spike

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against President Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continued use of the unlawful mask mandate on public transportation.(Pexels)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging people to track COVID-19 spread in their communities as parts of the state see a spike in cases.

Two counties have been classified as “red” by DHEC due to high transmission: Dillon and Marlboro.

The following counties in the Midlands and Lowcountry are currently “yellow” for medium transmission: Berkeley, Charleston, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Horry, Lexington, Marion, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.

As of June 10, all Upstate counties are considered “green” for low COVID-19 transmission.

Here is DHEC’s masking guidance:

  • For low levels of COVID-19 in a community, masking is “not needed in most settings,” but remains optional for individuals.
  • In communities with medium levels of COVID-19, individuals who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as those who are regularly around immunocompromised individuals are encouraged to mask up, while it is optional for others.
  • In communities with high levels of COVID-19, masking is recommended in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces.

DHEC also urges South Carolinians to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cody Alcorn
Fox Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn stepping down
Cody Alcorn
Fox Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn stepping down
Fire at mill in Honea Path
Dispatch: Crews responding to fire at Greenville County mill
Mason Bryant, Akeem Bryant
Report: Police made contact with father in missing 4-month-old search; suspect wouldn’t give location
State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, and former Congressman Joe Cunningham are largely viewed as the...
Democratic SC gubernatorial candidates to debate tonight