DHEC urges masking, vaccinations as COVID-19 cases spike

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging people to track COVID-19 spread in their communities as parts of the state see a spike in cases.

Two counties have been classified as “red” by DHEC due to high transmission: Dillon and Marlboro.

The following counties in the Midlands and Lowcountry are currently “yellow” for medium transmission: Berkeley, Charleston, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Horry, Lexington, Marion, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.

As of June 10, all Upstate counties are considered “green” for low COVID-19 transmission.

Here is DHEC’s masking guidance:

For low levels of COVID-19 in a community, masking is “not needed in most settings,” but remains optional for individuals.

In communities with medium levels of COVID-19 , individuals who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as those who are regularly around immunocompromised individuals are encouraged to mask up, while it is optional for others.

In communities with high levels of COVID-19, masking is recommended in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces.

DHEC also urges South Carolinians to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.