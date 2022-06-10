Fox Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn stepping down

After 16 years with Fox Carolina News, Cody Alcorn will be leaving the station in a few weeks in order to move to Atlanta.

“I am leaving this great station and beautiful area purely for personal reasons. I am departing Fox Carolina on great terms. I just felt the time was right for me to make this decision,” said Alcorn.

Cody began at Fox Carolina at age 23 in 2006. He started as a reporter, later earning his way to the morning anchor desk, then to evenings where he has been an award-winning anchor ever since. He has covered most of the area’s big breaking news, numerous local investigations, stories on the US-Mexico border, a Presidential Inauguration, hurricanes, tornadoes and ice storms, games and tailgates for the Tigers and Gamecocks, a Super Bowl for the Panthers and Wofford’s runs in the NCAA Tourney.

He says he is proudest of the way viewers connected with him on social media, constantly feeding him and the newsroom stories happening in their neighborhoods.

“We appreciate all that Cody has done to help our news team be successful over the last 16 years,” said Fox Carolina GM Bryce Caldwell. “There’s no question that Fox Carolina has benefitted from Cody’s dedication to local news.”

News Director Marybeth Jacoby adds, “Cody’s contributions to the Fox Carolina team go beyond what he has done on camera. He has been a leader behind the scenes day in and day out. "

The station plans to announce Cody’s replacement soon. “I believe the station will continue to grow with the person they choose as my replacement,” said Alcorn. “Please support that person the same way you have supported me.”

