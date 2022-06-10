Greer man with unique connection to Ukraine speaks out on current conflict

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man who played a huge role in helping Ukraine when they became an independent country is speaking out.

Bill Coleman says his appointment to a Washington and Ukraine liaison position by then SC Governor Carol Campbell is something that changed his life forever.

A graduate of the university of Tennessee, he worked at several fortune 500 companies and ran his own company before he was tapped to head overseas.

One of the the first things he did was help write depositions on the levels of government in a democracy to help Ukrainian leaders when they were forming their own government back in 1991 after declaring their independence from the USSR.

“Sixteen countries in the USSR that wanted to get away from Russia’s dictatorship. Ukraine was one of them,” Coleman said.

“I’m not in it for the money,” he added, reflecting on his life’s accomplishments. “I’m in it for the good that it does.”

Coleman also helped found the first international nursing school in Ukraine, as well as the first english language library, and worked with senators to send over 30,000 books to the country.

He says it’s hard to watch what’s happening now.

“It’s like losing family,” he told FOX Carolina.

But he also adds that he has faith that the people he loves, and those he worked with for 25+ years, will persevere.

“They’re not just fighting for their country,” he said, “they’re fighting for the other 15 countries that declared their independence.”

Coleman tells us he’s now involved with an organization called the Health Center of Excellence, a global health ministry. He says they’ve been sending doctors into Ukraine and other countries to help those most in need right now. It’s something we plan to follow up with him about.

