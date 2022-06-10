Hartwell Lake Charity Run benefitting Meals on Wheels kicks off

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hartwell Lake Charity Run kicked off on Thursday night.

This three-day event starts Thursday, June 9, and ends Saturday, June 11. At this three-day event guests enjoyed live music, food and drinks and an auction preview at Green Pond Landing.

The event benefits Meals on Wheels of Anderson.

“Well, it’s definitely an exciting weekend,” said Meals on Wheels Executive Director Laurie Ashley. “You do not have to have a boat, you do not have to be a boat enthusiast because if you come out to the event and you see all of the fantastic boats that are here and the fun that we are going to have then you are going to become a boat enthusiast.”

Here is a look at the events happening Friday and Saturday:

Friday, June 10: A a Boat Fun Run to Clemson Marina is happening in the morning. In the afternoon, there will be a Raft-Up at Party Island. Then the kick-off party with live music, a live auction and the feed the need fundraiser happens that evening.

Saturday, June 11: The Charity Run Blast Off happens, Co

Autoplay Caption

upon Stops across Lake Hartwell, and a raffle for cash prizes.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.