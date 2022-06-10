Advertisement

Horry County police searching for missing 4-month-old

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 4-month-old child.

The Horry County Police Department said 4-month-old Mason Bryant was last seen with his biological father, 23-year-old Akeem Bryant, on Bill Grissett Road near Loris. Officials later said they may be near the North Carolina-South Carolina border.

Mason is described as being 24 inches long and 14 pounds with curly black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Akeem, who is not Mason’s legal guardian, is a 23-year-old described as being 5′11″ and 215 pounds with black hair. He may also be driving a black 2012 Cadillac SUV with Nevada license plate US N159.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

