Suspect captured in killings of officer, woman in Miss.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - The suspect in the killings of a police officer and an unidentified woman in Mississippi has been taken into custody, Friday, officials said.

A Blue Alert issued for Dante Marquez Bender, 31, has been canceled, said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Meridian police Officer Kennis Croom and the woman were fatally shot Thursday, officials said. The killings set off a multi-agency manhunt for Bender, who law enforcement considered to be armed and dangerous.

Bender was taken into custody in the town of Ackerman, located about 80 miles north of Meridian, officials said.

The Associated Press reported the officer was fatally wounded while responding to a domestic violence call. Croom had been with the department since October, previously worked with the Jackson Police Department and was originally from Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

WBRC reported Croom’s family was well known in his hometown community, and the Tuscaloosa Police Department expressed its condolences on the loss.

Tuscaloosa Fraternal Order of Police Lodge President Sebo Sanders said Croom interned with the local department while he was in college.

“It’s sad, I’m very sad. And its heartbreaking when you got a young man who all his life he wanted to be in law enforcement. He was more like a nephew to me,” Sanders said.

We are devastated by the line-of-duty death of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, who grew up in Tuscaloosa. Our... Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022

