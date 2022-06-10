Advertisement

Mauldin man arrested after dozens of burglaries across 3 states

Christopher Taylor
Christopher Taylor(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a burglary suspect linked to crimes across South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

Christopher Taylor of Mauldin is charged with 5 counts of burglary in Greenwood County and the agency said they’re working with law enforcement in other jurisdictions to bring charges in more than 60 other break-ins.

Deputies said they identified Taylor as a suspect after a burglary in May. Later, in a failed burglary attempt in Calhoun County, deputies said Taylor fled on foot and filed a false report saying his car was stolen.

Burglaries have been identified in each of the following law enforcement jurisdictions:

South Carolina : Greenwood County, Newberry County, Laurens County, Laurens City, McCormick County, McCormick City, Edgefield City, Johnston City, Anderson County, Clemson City, Central City, Oconee County, Greenville County, Greenville City, Pickens County, Greer City, Spartanburg County, Calhoun County, St. Matthews City.

Georgia: Lavonia City, Stephens County, Lincoln County, Habersham County, Franklin County, Columbia County

North Carolina: Polk County, Rutherford County, Henderson County

Greenwood County deputies are asking other law enforcement agencies to reach out for more information if they have a rash of ongoing convenience store burglaries that are unsolved.

