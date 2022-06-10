Advertisement

Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, several injured

According to law enforcement, the shooting happened in the food court and the mall is on lockdown.
Three people were injured after shots rang out in the food court at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.

According to information from Gastonia Police, the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. at the mall, located on New Hope Road.

Department officials said three people - two men and one woman - have been shot and their injuries were minor.

According to law enforcement, the shooting happened in the food court and the mall is on lockdown. Officers are clearing people store by store.

Authorities said there are two persons of interest currently being interviewed and there is no threat to the public.

There is a heavy police presence at the mall and people are asked to avoid the area if possible.

