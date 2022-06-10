Powerball, Mega Millions weekend jackpots total more than $450 million

RALEIGH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolinians have two chances this weekend to win a big jackpot that together totals more than $450 million, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The Lottery says the first chance to win is Friday night when the Mega Millions drawing offers a jackpot weighing in as a $226 million annuity that is worth $129.8 million in cash. The second will take place Saturday night when the Powerball drawing features a jackpot standing as a $229 million annuity or $132.3 million in cash.

There is only a $3 million difference between the two dueling jackpots.

“This is exciting to watch,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery in a news release. “Either jackpot would be a life-changing win for someone in North Carolina and we hope to see that happen this weekend.”

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

