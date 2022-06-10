Advertisement

SCAG: Man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s office says a man was arrested on sexual exploitation of minors charges.

According to the office, 41-year-old Jason Michael Justice was arrested on June 8 on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors which a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Investigators with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, US Secret Service, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate farmer's crops destroyed from recent storms.
Upstate farmer's crops destroyed from recent storms
Storm damage to sweet corn
Upstate farmers face thousands of dollars’ worth of damage after recent storms
Officials seize over 30 horses in Woodruff and charge the owner with 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Officials seize over 30 horses, charge owner for animal cruelty
Fire at Old Mill in Anderson County
Fire at Old Mill in Anderson County