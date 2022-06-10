SCAG: Man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s office says a man was arrested on sexual exploitation of minors charges.

According to the office, 41-year-old Jason Michael Justice was arrested on June 8 on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors which a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Investigators with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, US Secret Service, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) with the investigation.

