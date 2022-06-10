SLED: Former college police officer, wife charged with multiple crimes against minors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a husband and wife with multiple crimes against children under the age of 16.

SLED says according to arrest warrants 47-year-old Caleb Rivera, a former police officer at Spartanburg Methodist College, and his wife 47-year-old Julia Rivera committed multiple crimes between the dates of July 25, 1995, and July 24, 1997.

According to SLED, Mr. Rivera is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His wife, Mrs. Rivera, is charged with committing or attempting a lewd act upon a child under 16, agents say.

According to arrest warrants, Mrs. Rivera exposed herself and her private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner to a minor. They say she enticed the child into the shower and rubbed soap on herself in a lewd and lascivious manner and instructed the minor to soap themselves in the same way. This was done as Mrs. Rivera stared at the child with the intent of arousing, appealing to, or gratifying the lust, passions, or sexual desires of the child, according to arrest warrants.

According to arrest warrants, Mr. Rivera did use force to commit sexual battery on a minor by lifting the child, placing them on his bed and slipping his hand into the child’s shorts and underwear.

The Honea Path Police Department requested SLED’s assistance in this case.

Both remain at the Abbeville County Detention Center.

