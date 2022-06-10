Advertisement

Officials responding to cruelty case involving unknown number of horses

Cruelty case in Woodruff
Cruelty case in Woodruff(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department is responding to an animal cruelty case in Woodruff.

We’re told officers were called to 11341 Highway 221 Friday morning regarding a case with an undetermined number of horses.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene.

Stay tuned for more.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies man found dead inside Spartanburg County home

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
DHEC urges masking, vaccinations as COVID-19 cases spike
Father and son charged by deputies.
Deputies charge father, son for drug dealing while out on bond
Deadly shooting on Beacon Light Road in Spartanburg Co.
Deadly shooting on Beacon Light Road in Spartanburg Co.
Deadly shooting on Beacon Light Road in Spartanburg Co.
Coroner identifies man found dead inside Spartanburg County home