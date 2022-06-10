Upstate farmers face thousands of dollars’ worth of damage after recent storms

UPSTATE , S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Recent storms have destroyed local farmers’ property and crops.

John Mark Noone is the owner and operator of Southern Sol Farms, in Pauline.

“This is probably the biggest impact to our livelihood, storm wise, in ten years of farming,” Noone said.

Noone has been cleaning limbs and is still surveying damage on his property. He even lost his favorite tree.

“Always know this is an inherent risk,” said Noone, “Mother Nature is the most powerful force out there.”

When the storm hit, some of his sheep ran away from his property. Noone found them in his neighbor’s pasture. Luckily all of the animals are OK, but he’s looking at around $20,000 worth of damage. He’s got goats and roosters too, for example. Fortunately, his team is handy enough to help.

David Konow has a small, patch of sweet corn, in Greer.

“It would have been about four grand the family would have made, but now, I have no clue,” Konow said, “I think there’s just going to be enough for the family. And that’s it.”

Konow is disabled. He says farming is his form of physical therapy. And because he only uses a little bit of land for his corn stalks, it’s not worth crop insurance.

“I’ve had corn knocked down before, I wasn’t worried about it, but I’ve never had 90 percent of what I planted on the ground. So, I was freaking out just a little bit,” said Konow.

Konow and Noone both believe it was a microburst, or strong, downburst winds, which are common in the late Spring and early Summer, meteorologist Kendra Kent explains. Essentially, as the storm collapses and produces heavy rain, it also pulls down cooler, dense air that fans outward in a circular pattern. Often wind damage is found to be spread out from a central location in a circular pattern.

“We had hail. Wind was coming from one direction,” Konow said, “The rain was coming at about a 45-degree angle. And then, it switched.”

The storms hit Konow back-to-back.

“The first batch of corn got knocked down. The same thing happened the next day,” Konow said,

Konow says he tried post the stalks to get them to straighten out, but they just snapped. Some of them are trying to straighten back out on their own. He’s going to wait to see what happens.

For Noone, he’s out for at least three months—definitely for the Summer. Luckily, he’s leaning on the support of his team and the community.

“That’s the best thing about the local farming community in The Upstate,” Noone said.

Droughts are also affecting farmers. The SC Sunflower festival was canceled due to the dry weather causing them not to yield sunflowers.

