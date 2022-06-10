Advertisement

VP Kamala Harris set to headline SC Democrats’ fundraiser

The dinner returns prior to the state’s primary elections, which will be held Tuesday.
The dinner returns prior to the state's primary elections, which will be held Tuesday.(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to headline the South Carolina Democratic Party’s annual Blue Palmetto Dinner in Columbia.

The fundraiser will be held at the Columbia Convention Center on Lincoln Street, with a reception starting at 6 p.m.

The dinner returns prior to the state’s primary elections, which will be held next Tuesday. It will also be held a day prior to the state Democratic Party’s convention, also held at the Columbia Convention Center.

The fundraiser returns this year following a two-year break, and former Gov. Dick Riley will be honored.

Riley served as South Carolina’s governor from 1979 to 1987 and would later serve as the country’s Secretary of Education from 1993 until 2001.

Individual tickets to the dinner start at $150, with ticket options costing up to $5,000.

All funds raised through the event will go toward supporting the South Carolina Democratic Committee’s federal account.

