Chase involving Upstate deputies leads to crash and manhunt

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect led deputies on multiple chases on Friday night.

Deputies said the situation began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving. However, the driver refused to stop, and deputies pursued them until they crossed over into Greenville County.

According to deputies, the same car came back into Anderson County soon after but again refused to stop for deputies. Deputies chased the car until the suspect eventually crashed into another vehicle at Highway 86 and Highway 81. The suspect then took off on foot, and deputies began to search the area.

Deputies said they used air support and K9s but couldn’t locate the suspect.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate the crash. They added that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the collision.

