Group gathers in downtown Greenville to march in support of gun reform

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina for Gun Reform led a march on Saturday afternoon in support of gun safety and reform.

Organizers said the march was in support of reform measures such as universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. They added that they were also pushing for the passage of South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn’s Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021.

The march began at One City Plaza and ended at Graham Plaza outside the Peace Center.

According to organizers, the march was in response to the recent mass shooting that impacted communities across the country.

