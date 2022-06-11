Motorcyclist killed in crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on LaFrance Road.

Troopers say the motorcycle was traveling south on LaFrance Road when it traveled off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.