Motorcyclist killed in crash in Anderson County
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on LaFrance Road.
Troopers say the motorcycle was traveling south on LaFrance Road when it traveled off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.
