Advertisement

One injured following apparent shooting in Anderson County

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sherriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning.

Deputies said they responded to an address on James Cox Road at around 9:10 a.m. this morning and found a woman who had apparently been shot. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. However, her condition is currently unknown.

Forensic personnel and detective responded to the scene to investigate.

According to deputies, this investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as officials release new information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic crime scene
Chase involving Upstate deputies leads to crash and manhunt
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the South Carolina Democratic Party’s annual Blue...
VP Kamala Harris headlines SC Democrats’ fundraiser
generic crash
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed during crash in Anderson County
Hampton Pickney Historic District
Honoring the history of one Greenville neighborhood