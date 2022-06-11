One injured following apparent shooting in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sherriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning.

Deputies said they responded to an address on James Cox Road at around 9:10 a.m. this morning and found a woman who had apparently been shot. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. However, her condition is currently unknown.

Forensic personnel and detective responded to the scene to investigate.

According to deputies, this investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as officials release new information.

