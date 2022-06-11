Serious Summer Sizzle On The Way

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours expect partly cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog possible in the mountains by morning. Lows will be in the low 60s in the mountains, with mid to upper 60s across the Upstate.

To end the weekend we see increasing heat on Sunday. Expect partly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the low 90s for the Upstate with mid 80s in the mountains. A pop up shower or storm can’t be ruled out, especially across the higher elevations. Sunday night will be dry and mild with lows in the 60s to around 70.

A heat wave begins on Monday, and lasts much of next week. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s for the Upstate, with low 90s in the mountains through Wednesday. Coupled with the humidity the feels like temperature will be in the 100-105 degree range in the Upstate with mid to upper 90s in the mountains. This is bordering on dangerous heat for the region. Make sure to have your coolant checked in your car and A/C. Nights will be mild with lows in the low 70s in the Upstate, and mid to upper 60s in the mountains.

It remains mainly dry, with a few pop up showers or storms possible from time to time. The chance for showers and storms increase a bit mid to late week. The hot temperatures stick around the rest of the week with highs in the mid 90s, with upper 80s to around 90 in the mountains.

