Advertisement

Serious Summer Sizzle On The Way

Summer sizzle on the way
Summer sizzle on the way(Fox Carolina)
By Bob Trihy
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours expect partly cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog possible in the mountains by morning. Lows will be in the low 60s in the mountains, with mid to upper 60s across the Upstate.

To end the weekend we see increasing heat on Sunday. Expect partly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the low 90s for the Upstate with mid 80s in the mountains. A pop up shower or storm can’t be ruled out, especially across the higher elevations. Sunday night will be dry and mild with lows in the 60s to around 70.

A heat wave begins on Monday, and lasts much of next week. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s for the Upstate, with low 90s in the mountains through Wednesday. Coupled with the humidity the feels like temperature will be in the 100-105 degree range in the Upstate with mid to upper 90s in the mountains. This is bordering on dangerous heat for the region. Make sure to have your coolant checked in your car and A/C. Nights will be mild with lows in the low 70s in the Upstate, and mid to upper 60s in the mountains.

It remains mainly dry, with a few pop up showers or storms possible from time to time. The chance for showers and storms increase a bit mid to late week. The hot temperatures stick around the rest of the week with highs in the mid 90s, with upper 80s to around 90 in the mountains.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Highs will hold the level in the low to mid 80s before bumping to the mid 80s to around 90 on...
Stray shower Saturday, ahead of Heatwave
Pleasant Friday ahead of showers
Pleasant Friday ahead of showers
Hot Thursday, then humidity drops
Hot Thursday, then humidity drops
Thursday looks to be hot and dry with highs back up to 90 for the Upstate and low 80s in the...
Hot Thursday ahead of rain late Friday