Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting his father-in-law with a flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday night around 8:45, deputies responded to a call of gunshots in the Sinclair Street area. When they arrived, it was determined that an altercation between Michael Jermaine Jefferson, 43, and his father-in-law had become violent.

Jefferson is said to have shot his father-in-law with a flare gun loaded with .410 shotgun ammunition. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Jefferson was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is awaiting bond at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

