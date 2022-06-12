Advertisement

Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition

Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun...
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting his father-in-law with a flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday night around 8:45, deputies responded to a call of gunshots in the Sinclair Street area. When they arrived, it was determined that an altercation between Michael Jermaine Jefferson, 43, and his father-in-law had become violent.

Jefferson is said to have shot his father-in-law with a flare gun loaded with .410 shotgun ammunition. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Jefferson was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is awaiting bond at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Latest News

generic crash
Head-on crash in North Carolina leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Police: Driver arrested after purposely crashing into Columbia restaurant
Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant
Local women turn 100 and 105
Two women have “party of the century,” turn 100 and 105
generic crash
Motorcyclist identified following Saturday night crash in Spartanburg Co.