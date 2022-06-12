Deputies arrest man on multiple charges after traffic stop in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies arrested a man on multiple charges including breaking and entering, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Christopher Collins, 40, was stopped for reckless driving on June 2.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were alerted that the occupant of the vehicle was possibly involved in a breaking and entering. Deputies then seized the vehicle during the traffic stop and later executed a search warrant on the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they found $12,186 worth of stolen property in the vehicle from two separate break-ins in the area.

Deputies said Collins is charged with the following:

Two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Felony B&E and Larceny

Two counts of Felony Breaking and Entering

Two counts of Felony Larceny

Larceny of a Firearm

Possession of Firearm by a Felon

Possession of Burglary Tools

Damage to Personal Property

Reckless Driving

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility and is not eligible for bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.