Deputies arrest man on multiple charges after traffic stop in Buncombe Co.

Christopher Collins, 40
Christopher Collins, 40(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies arrested a man on multiple charges including breaking and entering, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Christopher Collins, 40, was stopped for reckless driving on June 2.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were alerted that the occupant of the vehicle was possibly involved in a breaking and entering. Deputies then seized the vehicle during the traffic stop and later executed a search warrant on the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they found $12,186 worth of stolen property in the vehicle from two separate break-ins in the area.

Deputies said Collins is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Felony B&E and Larceny
  • Two counts of Felony Breaking and Entering
  • Two counts of Felony Larceny
  • Larceny of a Firearm
  • Possession of Firearm by a Felon
  • Possession of Burglary Tools
  • Damage to Personal Property
  • Reckless Driving
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility and is not eligible for bond.

