Head-on crash in North Carolina leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person passed away following a crash in McDowell County on Saturday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. on June 11, 2022.

According to troopers, the victim was driving along North Carolina Highway 226 near Tatertown Loop when they crossed the centerline and hit another car head-on. Unfortunately, the victim passed away at the scene.

Two people in the other vehicle were transported to Mission Hospital with injuries. However, their condition is currently unknown.

