Motorcyclist identified following Saturday night crash in Spartanburg Co.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg County on Saturday night.

South Carolin Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 11:05 p.m. on Duncan-Reidville Road near Dobson Road.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Duncan-Reidville Road when they lost control of the bike and crashed into the roadway. They were transported to the hospital by EMS. However, they later passed away from their injuries.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Michael Shane Cantrell from Enoree, SC. They added that he was pronounced dead at 12:34 a.m.

