Advertisement

Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant

Driver leaves the scene after crashing car into Columbia restaurant
Driver leaves the scene after crashing car into Columbia restaurant(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said Sunday that a driver accused of running into a Columbia restaurant was in custody.

The male suspect and the damaged car were found near Decker Boulevard. Police say the motive stems from a conflict with a female acquaintance that works at Jimmy John’s on Garners Ferry Road where the incident happened.

No one was injured.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Latest News

Local women turn 100 and 105
Two women have “party of the century,” turn 100 and 105
generic crash
Motorcyclist identified following Saturday night crash in Spartanburg Co.
1 injured in Anderson County shooting
1 injured in Anderson County shooting
Spartanburg antique show
Spartanburg antique show