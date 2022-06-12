Season’s First Heat Wave Visits Upstate This Week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For tonight, we’re looking at mostly clear skies, and mild conditions with lows in the mid 60s for the Upstate, and low 60s in the mountains.

The season’s first heat wave begins on Monday, and lasts much of the week to come. Temperatures will soar into the upper mid to upper 90s for the Upstate, with low 90s in the mountains through Wednesday. Coupled with the humidity the feels like temperature will be in the 100-105 degree range in the Upstate with mid to upper 90s in the mountains.

This is bordering on dangerous heat for the region. Take steps to make sure you and others have a cool place to go. Make sure to have your coolant checked in your car and A/C.

It remains mainly dry, with a few pop up showers or storms possible from time to time. The chance for showers and storms increase a bit mid to late week. The hot temperatures stick around the rest of the week with highs in the mid 90s, with upper 80s to around 90 in the mountains. Overnight lows will be mild as well, in the 60s and low 70s.

