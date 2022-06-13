Bicyclist flown to hospital after hit-and-run crash in Anderson County
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to a hit-and-run crash that happened early Monday morning in Anderson County.
Troopers said the crash happened at Beaverdam Road and Beaver Run Lane in Williamston just after 6 a.m.
A witness says a car hit a bicyclist and fled the scene. The bicyclist was flown to a hospital by helicopter.
