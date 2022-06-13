Advertisement

Bicyclist flown to hospital after hit-and-run crash in Anderson County

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to a hit-and-run crash that happened early Monday morning in Anderson County.

Troopers said the crash happened at Beaverdam Road and Beaver Run Lane in Williamston just after 6 a.m.

A witness says a car hit a bicyclist and fled the scene. The bicyclist was flown to a hospital by helicopter.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for more.

