Coroner identifies victim of crash in Cowpens
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash in Cowpens.
According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 5:31 p.m. on N. Main Street at the intersection of Love Springs Road on Sunday.
The coroner identified the victim as 77-year-old Gladys Mae Mullinax.
