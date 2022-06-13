Advertisement

Coroner identifies victim of crash in Cowpens

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash in Cowpens.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 5:31 p.m. on N. Main Street at the intersection of Love Springs Road on Sunday.

The coroner identified the victim as 77-year-old Gladys Mae Mullinax.

