Coroner identifies victim of crash in Cowpens

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash in Cowpens.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 5:31 p.m. on N. Main Street at the intersection of Love Springs Road on Sunday.

The coroner identified the victim as 77-year-old Gladys Mae Mullinax.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

