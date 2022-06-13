Deputies looking for person who dumped puppies on side of the road

POLK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for the person who left a crate full of puppies on the side of the road on Monday morning.

Deputies said they found a crate full of puppies left on the side of Big Level Road near Edgerton Road.

Anyone with information regarding these puppies or their owner is asked to call Polk County Animal Control at 828-817-7984.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.