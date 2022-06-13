Deputies working to identify suspects accused of stealing debit cards

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify two suspects who allegedly stole multiple credit and debit cards.

Deputies said the suspects supposedly used the cards at the Home Depot on Wade Hampton Boulevard to purchase several thousand dollars worth of gift cards.

Deputies believe the cards were stolen when cars were broken into at Corey Burns Park on June 4, 2022.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

