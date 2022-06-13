Following recent school shootings, what is still motivating Upstate, future educators?

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - From school shootings, to education during a pandemic, our teachers have been through a lot lately.

Yet, many are still in the process of preparing for another school year; some will be for the first time this year, despite the fear of the unknown.

We talked to future educators at Spartanburg Community College to find out what is motivating them to still choose this career during these times.

Ruby Gorbillo is set to graduate in Spring 2023. She says current events have given her a lot to consider. However, she has never lost sight on why teaching is one of the most important jobs.

“Kids need us. And we’re always their safe place,” Gorbilla said, “There are kids who go to school just because they don’t want to be home.”

Gorbillo says when she started school, she didn’t know English. And her teachers provided a safe place for her, such as her Kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Moody, as well as Mrs. Miller.

“Not knowing any English, they were there for me. They helped me. And I want to do the same for other kids,” said Gorbillo.

Janaka Waddell recently graduated SCC and will be continuing her education. She says numerous teachers have inspired her. She wants to pass it along.

“If I can make one change in one student throughout my entire career, that’s something that I would want to do; the same way my teachers were there for me,” said Waddell.

Our educators seem to be facing every obstacle imaginable lately. Local school shootings, like Tanglewood Middle, and around the country, such as in Ulvade, Texas, are weighing heavy on Gorbillo and Waddell.

“The teacher that passed away, she did everything she could,” Gorbillo said, “And, I think, she inspired me, too, to keep going.”

Gorbillo feels the mass shooting trainings schools are implementing are a good idea.

“I am very nervous and scared, but I know that I can be someone to protect those kids,” said Gorbillo.

We have had 27 school shootings just this year, according to Education Week. Despite that, Waddell says she has never waivered from wanting to become a teacher.

“I’m afraid. I’m nervous,” Waddell said, “My anxiety is through the roof, but, at the same time, I have to be there for them. I have to be their protector.”

And both want parents to know students will be in good hands with our future educators.

“I want you to be able to trust us to be able to instill that... we are going to lead your child down a path that we were lead down,” said Waddell.

Gorbillo hopes to stay local and teach in a Spartanburg County School District, where she was taught.

We checked with a few, upstate school districts to see if they’re implementing new or additional mass shooting/active shooter training for teachers. Here’s what those who got back to us say:

• Anderson County Schools, District 3: Will continue annual training, will reevaluate protocols to see if updates are needed

• Anderson County Schools, District 5: Will continue annual training, no set dates

• Greenville County Schools: No plans to implement any new training.

• Greenwood County Schools: Active shooter training on Jul. 12

• Laurens County Schools: Training on Jul. 28 and 29 with the sheriff’s office and the I Love You Guys foundation

• Spartanburg County Schools, District 1: Will continue annual training, no plans to implement any new training

• Spartanburg County Schools, District 3: Administrators do mass shooting training, no additional plans

• Spartanburg County Schools, District 5: No set dates, but they usually train annually

