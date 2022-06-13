FOX Carolina welcomes Justin Dougherty to Evening Anchor Desk

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In late July, Justin Dougherty will join FOX Carolina as evening anchor alongside co-anchor Tori Carmen.

Dougherty is an experienced news anchor who has spent time working in Boston, Oklahoma City and Springfield, Missouri.

“From the moment I came to Greenville, I thought this is where I want to raise our family. As I started meeting everybody at Fox Carolina, I just knew this was home,” says Dougherty. “I’m so thrilled to be joining this team and cannot wait to get started. I look forward to immersing myself in the community and sharing stories of the people who make it so special.”

In addition to his anchoring experience, Dougherty has interviewed former President Donald Trump and covered numerous major events, political campaigns, educational stories and natural disasters. He was also there for the e University of South Carolina’s first-ever College World Series Championship.

“We’re very excited to add an anchor of Justin’s quality to the best news product in the area,” says Fox Carolina General Manager Bryce Caldwell. “We believe viewers and digital users will learn soon why we’re so pleased he’s part of the Fox Carolina Team.”

Dougherty will be joined in the Upstate by his wife Sydney and their two young boys.

Once Dougherty joins the FOX Carolina team, he will anchor the 5pm, 6pm, 10pm and 11 pm newscasts alongside Carmen and Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent.

