Greenville gas prices jump nearly 16 cents over last week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The average price of gas in Greenville has risen 16.4 cents per gallon in the last week, sitting at an average of $4.58 per gallon Monday, officials said.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 452 stations, prices in Greenville are 39.6 cents higher than a month ago and $1.91 higher than a year ago.

Here’s a look at the lowest gas prices in the Greenville-Spartanburg area.

Reports show the cheapest station in Greenville was priced at $4.29 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $5.09 per gallon, a difference of 80 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.65 per gallon while the highest was $5.09 per gallon.

We’re told the national average prices of gas has risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01 per gallon Monday.

The price of diesel has fallen 4 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon, analysts said.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

MORE NEWS: Bicyclist flown to hospital after hit-and-run crash in Anderson County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.