Judson Mill helping nonprofits maximize impact with new workspace

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Judson Mill wants to help non-profit organizations to maximize their impact with new co-working site.

The new workspace is called the Jud Hub. Non profits, small businesses, and other groups can rent out spaces at a reduced cost for a day, week, month, or on a more long term basis.

We’re told Jud Hub is a member of a larger network called Founded Communities. Not only is it providing these groups with a space to meet, it also provides access to law clinics, business classes, job boards, and more.

The Judson Mill developer Kenneth Reiter says their goal is to change the face that the Judson Mill neighborhood has historically been under connected to resources like these.

“Addressing food insecurity, affordable housing and working with minority and women owned businesses, trying to create financial empowerment and really help trying to make that go through the Judson Mill neighborhood,” Reiter said.

Jud Hub is expected to open on August 1.

