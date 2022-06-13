Lottery: Change of habit leads Buncombe County man to $1 million win

ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket on Thursday night decided to try different store where the change of habit brought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The new spot where Yamir Bryant of Arden bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket was the CitiStop on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville.

“I always say I’m going to win a million dollars,” said Bryant. “I like to get a $30 ticket once in a blue moon.”

We’re told Bryant waited a few hours, scratched the ticket with his wife, saw the big win, and started a celebration.

“I ran around the house screaming like a little girl,” laughed Bryant. “I thought I was hallucinating and said, ‘I’m tripping’!”

Bryant, who is a chef, told the Lottery he plans to pay off his wife’s car, move, and prepare for his sons’ athletic expenses for next school year.

