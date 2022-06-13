Missing man found dead in Anderson, Coroner confirms

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they’re investigating a missing person who was found dead near Gossett Street in Anderson.

The Coroner’s Office said the person was found on Monday. However, they are still working on identifying the victim and determining what caused his death.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are also responding to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

