Advertisement

Missing man found dead in Anderson, Coroner confirms

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they’re investigating a missing person who was found dead near Gossett Street in Anderson.

The Coroner’s Office said the person was found on Monday. However, they are still working on identifying the victim and determining what caused his death.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are also responding to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Do teachers get a break in the summer?
Do Teachers Really Get Summer Break?
Teachers across the Upstate say they're working two and three jobs to to make ends meet.
summer break for teachers?
Brandon Rex Miller
Spartanburg man accused of sexual crimes involving 7-year-old
Suspects wanted in Greenville County
Deputies working to identify suspects accused of stealing debit cards
Local women turn 100 and 105
Two women have “party of the century,” turn 100 and 105