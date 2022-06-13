NC man accused of stabbing victim with kitchen knife

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was charged for a recent stabbing that injured one person near Aston Park.

Officers said the suspect, 46-year-old Joseph Beaire, allegedly stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife near along S. French Broad Avenue at around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Beaire was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries he received during the incident.

According to officers, Beaire was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. They added that detectives are still investigating the situation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police at (828) 252-1110. People can also send tips anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application.

